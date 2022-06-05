Buford and Wesleyan won the 2021-22 Director’s Cup for their classifications as a reward for athletic excellence from the Georgia Athletic Director’s Association.
Points are awarded based on top finishes in Georgia High School Association state competitions.
Buford posted 1,296 points to place first in Class AAAAAA, finishing more than 100 points ahead of runner-up Cambridge. The Wolves scored the most boys points in the class with 667, and finished third with 629 girls points. They racked up 100 points each for state championships in football, wrestling, volleyball and gymnastics, as well as 90 points each for state runner-up finishes in boys basketball and cheerleading.
Wesleyan was first in overall points (1,264), girls points (678) and boys points (586) in A Private. The Wolves got the maximum 100 points per sport for state championships in boys and girls tennis, baseball, softball and girls cross country, as well as 90 points for a state runner-up finish in girls track and field.
Hebron Christian was seventh (fifth in the girls standings) in that classification.
Greater Atlanta Christian was second in AAA with 1,209 points, trailing only champion Westminster’s 1,484. The Spartans also were second to Westminster in boys points (565) and girls points (644). GAC got its highest points from state championships in boys soccer and volleyball along with runner-up finishes in boys cross country, boys swimming, girls swimming, girls basketball and girls soccer.
In AAAAAAA, North Gwinnett was the county’s highest finisher at third in the overall standings with 1,140 points — behind Walton (1,281) and Lambert (1,143). The Bulldogs got 100 points from a state title in softball and 90 each from state runner-up finishes in boys and girls swimming.
Mill Creek (1,099) was fourth in AAAAAAA, Brookwood (934) was eighth, Parkview (806) was 12th and Peachtree Ridge (771) was 15th. Mill Creek’s showing was paced by a boys cross country state title, and state runner-up finishes in cheerleading and girls soccer.
North (second, 552), Mill Creek (fourth, 529), Brookwood (seventh, 443) and Parkview (eighth, 435) finished in the top 10 in boys points, followed by Norcross (19th, 319) and Grayson (315) in the top 20. In the girls standings, the top local scorers were North (fourth, 588), Mill Creek (fifth, 570), Brookwood (11th, 491), Peachtree Ridge (13th, 469) and Archer (19th, 404).
