Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) Lions (4-AAA)
Coach: Dameon Jones
Record: 2-1
Last week: Beat Miami Columbus (Fla.) 33-17
Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 3-0
Last week: Beat Myers Park (N.C.) 44-17
Every time Buford plays a football game, there is guaranteed to be high-level college talent on the field. That talent will be doubled Friday night when the two-time defending state champion hosts powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna from Hollywood, Fla.
The Lions, whose only loss was 26-24 to nationally ranked power American Heritage (Fla.), are stacked with elite recruits and sport a No. 1 ranking in AAA. They boast state championships in 2003, 2005 and 2017-2019, a national title in 2018 and a state runner-up finish last year.
Chaminade-Madonna’s top prospects include defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr., the No. 10 player in Florida and No. 78 player nationally by 247Sports.com. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder’s favorites list include Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The defense also features four-star Ohio State commit Ryan Turner, three-star Brian Dilworth (Auburn offer) and three-star Jeremiah McGill (Connecticut commit) in the secondary, as well as 6-2, 250-pound defensive end Jamaal Johnson (Central Florida commit) and 6-1, 285-pound defensive tackle Cahlede Jackson (Utah State commit) on the line. The defense already has 16 sacks through three games.
One of the Lions’ top offensive playmakers is Zaquan Patterson, a four-star sophomore that 247Sports.com has as the No. 2 player in Florida and No. 12 player nationally in his class. His offer list already includes the Georgia Bulldogs. Fellow sophomores Davion Gause, a 5-11, 205-pound running back, and Cedrick Bailey, a 6-6, 175-pound quarterback, man the key skill positions. Gause, whose offer list includes Florida State, Georgia Tech and South Carolina, has rushed 54 times for 409 yards and five scores this season. Bailey is 34 of 65 passing for 500 yards and three scores. They operate behind a line that includes center William Larkins (6-4, 295, Michigan offer) and Deandre Duffus (6-5, 300, Florida, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss offers).
Buford enters the showdown on a 16-game winning streak that includes wins over Class AAAAAAA state title favorite North Cobb and North Carolina power Myers Park. The Wolves have won 17 straight games at home, dating back to a 2018 loss to Bainbridge in the state quarterfinals.
Buford’s latest home victory last week against Myers Park featured a big game from a young offensive line that will be tested by Chaminade-Madonna’s stout defensive front. The Wolves used 12 different ball-carriers to rush for 289 yards, led by Victor Venn’s 11 rushes for 97 yards and a score. C.J. Clinkscales rushed 10 times for 59 yards, and both Eli Parks and Kobi Blackwell added TD runs. Quarterback Ashton Daniels was 7 of 11 passing for 79 yards and a TD pass to Tobi Olawole, and Daniels also ran for a TD.
“I’m proud of the offensive line, that young group is growing up,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said after the game. “They took a big step in the right direction.”
While Buford’s defense held Myers Park to 17 rushing yards, Appling wasn’t pleased with the big plays allowed in the passing game. Myers Park was held to 200 yards passing, below its 300-plus yard average, but got most of those yards on a handful of chunk plays.
“Our eye discipline on the defensive side isn’t very good right now,” Appling said.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Tom Riden Stadium, Buford
