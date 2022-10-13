_Z3A7053.JPG

Scenes from Buford vs. Mill Creek in the 8-AAAAAAA region championship. (Photo: David McGregor)

BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team defeated Mill Creek 3-0 Thursday to win the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament championship.

Ashley Sturzoiu led the Wolves’ attack with 17 kills along with eight digs, and Dylan Cummings matched her with eight digs. Polly Cummings had 25 assists and four aces in the win.

