Buford’s softball team demonstrated it wasn’t intimidated by playing up in Class AAAAAAA, and the school’s football and cross country teams also have shown that they belong in the state’s largest classification.
Saturday, it was the Buford volleyball team’s turn, and the Wolves passed their test with flying colors by outlasting Lambert in a five-set, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 19-17 slugfest to claim the Class AAAAAAA state championship at Lakepoint Sports Complex in Emerson.
Ashley Strurzoiu pounded down 22 kills, while Sydney Austin (19 kills) and Clara Briley (12 kills) also had big offensive days, while Polly Cummings (54 assists, including the 2,000th of her career) had a milestone day. Alexa Flowers (12 digs) led the defense as Buford (38-5) locked down its third straight state title and fifth in the past eight seasons in its fourth different classification.
“We love a challenge,” Buford coach Christina Lecoeuvre said. “We’re not going to back down from a challenge. They can keep putting us wherever. We’re just going to show up and play our game. It’s the Buford way.”
Lambert (36-8) wasn’t going to make it easy on Buford by taking the first set, and even rallying after the Wolves responded by winning the next two sets convincingly to force a fifth-set sprint to the finish.
And with that final frame going extra points, Buford’s conditioning and experience against a challenging schedule paid off.
“That was definitely a battle, to say the least,” Lecoeuvre said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but I didn’t think it was going to be that hard and exciting. But we thrive in those situations.
“We condition, and we run a lot, and I’m really big on that because I always say that’s what’s going to be our edge on anybody else. We don’t get tired. When you’re tired, the first thing that breaks down is fundamentals. We just wanted to make sure we were physically fit enough to be mentally tough in that situation. … We’ve been in a lot of situations where we were down and we fought back. We know we can’t get frazzled, so we just have to take a deep breath and … keep grinding. We grinded hard (Saturday).”
There was no better example than the final point in which several different players came up with defensive plays to keep the ball alive before the Wolves were able to secure the final point.
Lecoeuvre said it was indicative of how her team has handled itself all season, particularly the eight-player senior class.
“A lot of people stepped up at different times and made plays,” Lecoeuvre said. “I was watching that last point with (assistant coach) Hadli (Daniels), and I feel like I was in the 'Twilight Zone' when I realized how many saves were made just on that last point. That’s what it’s all about. Everybody stepped up, and we just came together.
“I really believe this was how it was meant to be. … This group of seniors, this was the way it was meant to (end). (For) a lot of them, this is the last time they’ll ever play (competitive) volleyball. I’ve coached quite a few of them since they were in sixth grade, so just to be able to watch them grow as women and athletes just made (the title) that much sweeter.”
