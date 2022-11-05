Buford’s softball team demonstrated it wasn’t intimidated by playing up in Class AAAAAAA, and the school’s football and cross country teams also have shown that they belong in the state’s largest classification.

Saturday, it was the Buford volleyball team’s turn, and the Wolves passed their test with flying colors by outlasting Lambert in a five-set, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 19-17 slugfest to claim the Class AAAAAAA state championship at Lakepoint Sports Complex in Emerson.

