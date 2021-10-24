© 2021 Dale Zanine 0266.JPG
Mikayla Hayden

 Dale Zanine

BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team rolled into the Class AAAAAA quarterfinals with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-16 win over Richmond Hill on Saturday.

The Wolves will travel to Lee County for an Elite Eight match on Wednesday.

Ashley Sturzoiu and Mikayla Hayden had 10 kills each in Saturday’s win, while Sydney Austin had eight kills. Polly Cummings had 33 assists, and Dylan Cummings led the defense with 14 digs.

