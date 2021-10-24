urgent Buford volleyball reaches Elite Eight From Staff Reports Oct 24, 2021 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Mikayla Hayden Dale Zanine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team rolled into the Class AAAAAA quarterfinals with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-16 win over Richmond Hill on Saturday.The Wolves will travel to Lee County for an Elite Eight match on Wednesday. Ashley Sturzoiu and Mikayla Hayden had 10 kills each in Saturday’s win, while Sydney Austin had eight kills. Polly Cummings had 33 assists, and Dylan Cummings led the defense with 14 digs. Recommended for you +33 32 groundbreaking NASA missions in photographs Stacker looks at 30 groundbreaking NASA missions in photographs, including missions such as Apollo 11, the Space Shuttle Program, and Cassini. Click for more. Success! Tags Buford Dylan Cummings Kill Sport Volleyball Elite Mikayla Hayden Ashley Sturzoiu Volleyball Team (0) comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Brian Kemp picks former GCPS Superintendent J. 