RICHMOND HILL — Buford’s volleyball team advanced to the Class AAAAAA Final Four with a Wednesday night victory at Richmond Hill.
The Wolves won in straight sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21.
Buford was led in the attack by Mikayla Hayden’s 18 kills and Sydney Austin’s 11 kills. Macy Upshaw paced the defense with 17 digs, and Grace Adams had 45 assists.
The Wolves host Kennesaw Mountain in Saturday's semifinals.
