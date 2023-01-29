Buford’s track and field teams combined for eight event wins and 14 school indoor records at Saturday’s Last Chance No. 2 Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.
Jaci Wright won the 60-meter hurdles (9.03 seconds) and the triple jump (36 feet, 1/2 inch) in school record times, while Sydney Harris lowered the school 400 mark with a first-place run of 55.59. The Wolves also won the girls 800 relay in a record 1:44.86 (Dominique Brown, Tavye Borders, Quinn Conwell, Sydney Harris), and the 1,600 relay in a record 3:57.47 (Conwell, Brown, Arianna Thomas, Harris).
The boys also broke relay records with wins in the 800 relay in 1:29.93 (Jordan Allen, Ervin Bryce Pearson, Osiris Gilbert, Devin Williams) and the 1,600 relay in 3:57.47 (Alex Knight, Pearson, Gilbert, Williams). Pearson won the 400 in 49.47, also a school record.
Brown’s third-place finish in the 60 lowered a school record, while Conwell (third, 400), Aiya Webb (third, high jump), Allen (second, 60) and Jake Colletta (third, 60) had top finishes. The boys 3,200 relay took second in a school-record time of 8:43.76 (Colby Polhemus, Josh Lee, Alexander Zachman, Carter Hales).
Other school record times were established by the girls 3,200 relay (Hayden Bailey, Summer Castorri, Cameron Perry, Abby Wood), Bailey (1,600), Castorri (800), Carter Hales (1,600) and James Hales (800).
