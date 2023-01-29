FnksRF1WAAE1kFS.jpg

Buford’s track and field teams combined for eight event wins and 14 school indoor records at Saturday’s Last Chance No. 2 Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.

Jaci Wright won the 60-meter hurdles (9.03 seconds) and the triple jump (36 feet, 1/2 inch) in school record times, while Sydney Harris lowered the school 400 mark with a first-place run of 55.59. The Wolves also won the girls 800 relay in a record 1:44.86 (Dominique Brown, Tavye Borders, Quinn Conwell, Sydney Harris), and the 1,600 relay in a record 3:57.47 (Conwell, Brown, Arianna Thomas, Harris).

Recommended for you