STATESBORO — Buford’s boys basketball team advanced to the Class AAAAAA Elite Eight on Saturday with a 62-51 win at Statesboro.

Jaylon Taylor scored 23 to lead the Wolves (23-6), while Alahn Sumler and London Williams scored 12 each.

Buford will play at Region 5-AAAAAA champion Carrollton next week in the quarterfinals.

