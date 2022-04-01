urgent Buford tops Pinecrest in showdown of No. 1-ranked girls soccer teams From Staff Reports Apr 1, 2022 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buford logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CUMMING — Buford’s girls soccer team, ranked first in Class AAAAAA, remained unbeaten with a 4-0 victory Thursday over Pinecrest Academy, No. 1 in Class A Private.Pinecrest (15-2) saw its 14-game winning streak stopped. The Wolves (17-0) got two goals from Kaitlyn White and individual goals from Ella Attaway and Shea Owings. Goalkeeper Kennadie Marchand posted the shutout. Recommended for you +46 PHOTOS: North Gwinnett at Mill Creek Girls Lacrosse Scenes from North Gwinnett and Mill Creek girls lacrosse on March 31, 2022. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Tags Soccer Team Winning Streak Kennadie Marchand Sport Shutout Pinecrest Academy Goal Victory 