COLUMBUS — Buford defeated North Gwinnett 3-1 Friday night to advance to the Class AAAAAAA state finals.
The two teams may meet again, though.
North, the reigning AAAAAAA champion, faces East Coweta at 11 a.m. Saturday with the winner moving on to face Buford in the 1 p.m. finals. The North-East Coweta winner would have to beat Buford twice for the state title, while Buford (31-1) would need just one win for the trophy.
East Coweta, after losing 2-1 to Buford on Thursday, reached the finals play-in game with elimination-game victories Friday over North Paulding (4-2) and South Forsyth (2-0).
Buford’s Caroline Stanton (11-0) was the winning pitcher, scattering five hits and an unearned run over seven innings. She struck out four.
Kylie Gower was 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead the Buford offense, while Emma Castorri and Madison Pickens each went 1-for-2.
The Wolves got all three of their runs in the first inning, the first on an error and the last two on Gower’s line drive that pushed the lead to 3-0.
North got one run back in the sixth inning and rallied with two outs in the seventh inning. Bella Faw doubled, and Ella Janish followed with a line drive to center, but Buford center fielder Tavye Borders’ throw to the plate to Madison Pickens was in time to get Faw coming home for the game-ending out. It was a controversial finish as the Bulldogs argued that Pickens obstructed Faw on the play at home.
Faw and Janish were each 2-for-4 to lead the North hitters. Amber Reed was 1-for-3 with a walk.
