HOSCHTON — In a battle of unbeatens, Buford Gold outlasted Grayson 19-6 in the Gwinnett Football League’s 10-year-old title game Saturday at Mill Creek.
Keshon Blow opened the scoring for the Wolves in the first quarter by rumbling 10 yards off tackle for the score. The key play on the drive was the conversion of a fourth-and-seven when quarterback Hudson Favors kept the ball on the naked bootleg and picked ups 15 yards and a fresh set of downs. Tripp Chatmon was stopped short on the conversion attempt to keep the score at 6-0.
Grayson used a pass to set up the tying touchdown. From their own 39, Rams quarterback Jamal Ambler connected with Marcel Humphrey on a slant. Humphrey then shook off the defender and raced down the left sideline on a play that covered 50 yards to the Buford 11. Elijah Kilgore rushed in for the touchdown from two yards out to tie the game at six as the extra point kick attempt was blocked.
Chatmon’s four-yard burst around left end was followed by a successful extra point by Blow to give the Wolves a 13-6 lead in the third quarter. With Grayson desperate to get the ball for a final game tying drive, Buford then salted the game away with a 73-yard dive for the clinching touchdown. Favors scored the touchdown on a sneak from the one.
