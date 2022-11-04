22_jr_bolden.JPG

K.J. Bolden

LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford entered Friday’s football game hoping to fine tune all phases of its team heading into the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.

Overall, the mission was accomplished. The Wolves defeated the Central Gwinnett Black Knights 49-7 Friday night, finishing the regular season with a 10-0 record for the first time since 2014. Central ends its season with a 5-5 mark. 

