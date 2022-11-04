LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford entered Friday’s football game hoping to fine tune all phases of its team heading into the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Overall, the mission was accomplished. The Wolves defeated the Central Gwinnett Black Knights 49-7 Friday night, finishing the regular season with a 10-0 record for the first time since 2014. Central ends its season with a 5-5 mark.
In a game that included lots of scoring, several players had outstanding games. K.J. Bolden had 191 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns for the Wolves and Justice Haynes added 112 yards on only five carries and two touchdowns as well.
Central Gwinnett’s Carmello Jeffery also had a great game as he amassed 189 yards on 15 carries and scored one touchdown.
“We got off to a good start tonight, but we had a little bit of a lapse in concentration," Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. "When that happens, things do not go as you want them to go, so we had to pull ourselves together and regain our focus. We just have to get back to the drawing board and prepare for the playoffs because that is when the real season begins.”
The game’s opening kickoff began with a bang.
Bolden took the opening kickoff for the Wolves and raced 98 yards untouched down the right sideline for a touchdown. James Gregory added the PAT and Buford led 7-0 after only 15 seconds had elapsed in the game.
The Wolves' next possession only took two plays to find the end zone. Haynes started left, made a quick cut up field and sprinted 59 yards for the Buford touchdown. Following the PAT, the Wolves led 14-0 with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
The defensive unit for the Wolves decided that it was now time to put their stamp on the game. Osiris Gilbert intercepted a Dawson Allen pass at the Central 42 yard-line to give the offense great field position once again.
Buford cashed in on the opportunity as Justin Baker crashed in from the 4 yard-line to close out the scoring in the first quarter. Buford led 21-0 at the end of the quarter.
The Central offense finally got on track early in the second quarter. Jeffery broke loose and scampered 74 yards down to the Buford 11 yard-line. However, the drive stalled as the Black Knights attempted a 35-yard FG that fell short of the crossbar.
Following the unsuccessful attempt, the Wolves' offense struck quickly once again. Bolden hauled in a bubble screen pass from Dylan Wittke and then raced 90 yards down the right sideline for the Buford TD. Following the Gregory PAT, the Wolves increased their lead to 28-0 with 5:04 left in the second quarter.
Buford added another score with only 1:08 left in the second quarter. Christian Butler picked off an Allen pass at the Central 45, and followed his escort of blockers into the end zone for the touchdown. The Wolves led 35-0 at the half.
Central came out in the third quarter with a few tricks of its own. Jason Jackson executed a perfect fake punt on fourth down and scooted 20 yards for a Black Knight first down. However, the drive stalled as Kyle Carpenter intercepted a Dawson Allen pass at the Central 48 yard-line.
The Wolves took advantage of the turnover as Haynes started left and crisscrossed the field in route to 47-yard TD run. Gregory’s PAT extended the lead to 42-0 at the 5:31 mark of the third quarter.
Central Gwinnett got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter as Jeffery outran the Buford defense down the left sideline for a 50-yard touchdown. Michael Sarmiento successfully added the PAT to cut the Buford lead to 42-7 with 1:08 left in the third quarter.
The Wolves opened the fourth quarter as Kobi Blackwell darted between the tacklers and ran 50 yards untouched for the final Buford touchdown.
Buford 49, Central Gwinnett 7
Buford 21 14 7 7 - 49
Central Gwinnett 0 0 7 0 - 7
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: KJ Bolden 98 return (James Gregory kick) 11:45
Buford: Justice Haynes 59 run (Gregory kick) 9:04
Buford: Justin Baker 4 run (Gregory kick) 6:06
SECOND QUARTER
Buford: Bolden 90 pass from Dylan Wittke (Gregory kick) 5:04
Buford: Christian Butler 45 interception (Gregory kick) 1:08
THIRD QUARTER
Buford: Haynes 47 run (Gregory kick) 5:31
Central Gwinnett: Carmello Jeffery 50 run (Michael Sarmiento kick) 1:08
FOURTH QUARTER
Buford: Kobi Blackwell 52 run (Gregory kick) 11:45
