Buford High’s soccer program will host its inaugural 3v3 Winter Shootout for youth players on Feb. 6.
The three-against-three tournament features divisions for first/second grade, third/fourth grade, fifth/sixth grade and seventh/eighth grade. Each age division includes a boys and girls bracket. Each team entered will have a Buford High player as coach.
Food and additional activities are planned with games set to kick off at 9 a.m. Cost is $125 per team before Jan. 17, or $150 per team after that date.
For more information, email megan.hill@bufordcityschools.org or victor.lane@bufordcityschools.org. Registration and details are available at this LINK.
