5cf729fea647b.image.jpg

Buford girls soccer coach Megan Hill talks to players at the Wolves' youth soccer camp in 2019.

 Will Hammock

Buford High’s soccer program will host its inaugural 3v3 Winter Shootout for youth players on Feb. 6.

The three-against-three tournament features divisions for first/second grade, third/fourth grade, fifth/sixth grade and seventh/eighth grade. Each age division includes a boys and girls bracket. Each team entered will have a Buford High player as coach.

Food and additional activities are planned with games set to kick off at 9 a.m. Cost is $125 per team before Jan. 17, or $150 per team after that date.

For more information, email megan.hill@bufordcityschools.org or victor.lane@bufordcityschools.org. Registration and details are available at this LINK.

