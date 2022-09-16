HOSCHTON — Buford opened up a three-game lead in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball with a 10-0 victory at Mill Creek on Thursday.
The Wolves (15-0, 7-0) broke open a close game with an eight-run, fourth inning and finished the victory in five innings because of the mercy rule. Five walks by Mill Creek pitchers and a costly error contributed heavily to Buford’s big inning.
Winning pitcher Caroline Stanton (4-0) struck out three and allowed four hits in four scoreless innings, and Olivia Duncan pitched the last inning, striking out one and not allowing a hit.
Buford’s top hitters were Abby McKinnis (2-for-2, two RBIs, run), Tavye Borders (1-for-3, two RBIs, run), Duncan (2-for-2, triple, RBI, two runs) and Stanton (1-for-3, double, two RBIs).
Mill Creek was led by Olivia Shaw (1-for-2), Ari Cox (1-for-3), Bre Brookshire (1-for-2, walk) and Aria Davis (1-for-1, walk).
