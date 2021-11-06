After having to rally from two sets down in the best-of-five Class AAAAAA state semifinal last week against Pope, Buford's volleyball team wasn't about to put itself in such a hole again in the state championship match against Sequoyah.
The Wolves roared out of the gate to win the first two sets before prevailing in four sets, downing the Chiefs 25-18, 28-26, 25-27, 25-22 Saturday at Lakepoint Sports Complex.
That doesn't mean there was a total absence of drama as Buford (37-4) successfully defended its title, the program's fourth overall, all of them since 2015.
It also avenged a 25-22, 21-25, 15-7 regular season loss to Sequoyah in a non-region match back on Oct. 5.
The Wolves actually trailed the Chiefs (51-4) at some point in all four sets, including early on in the first set, in which they eventually won fairly decisively.
However, they never allowed any deficits to become as daunting as the one they faced in last week's semifinals, though that came as little comfort to their coach, Hadli Daniels.
“They do this to me all the time,” Daniels joked after Saturday's match. “I'm sure every coach feels this way sometimes, but last week, we were down 2-0 and had to crawl back. We kind of joked with them that, 'You guys are the comeback queens.'
“We actually got down in the first set. We had to make a big run. I think we were five or six points down, but we got into a good rotation and just kind of made a run and ended up beating (Sequoyah) by that many. And it was the same thing in the second (set). I don't know if we play better down or not, but they scared us a little bit there. We thought we had the third (set), but they had a bit of a run and did it to us. I'm just glad it didn't go five. That would've been a little much. I'm proud of them for pulling it out.”
Buford continually found ways to make plays at every point in the match they were needed the most, with middle hitters Mikayla Hayden (16 kills) and Sydney Austin (11 kills), with plenty of help from setter Polly Cummings, who finished the day with 48 assists, which put her over 1,000 for her career.
Kiana Polk also contributed 10 kills, and Ashley Sturzoiu added seven, while the Wolves also got major contributions defensively via several critical blocks from senior Camryn Carlton, the back row of freshman Alexa Flowers, sophomore Ella Jane Wililams and libero Dylan Cummings, who also keyed a strong serving match, and added to the defensive effort.
“It wasn't by any means a perfect game for us,” Daniels said. “But the fight that this whole team had in them this postseason is what got us the trophy.”
In fact, Daniels said that fight has been present in the Wolves throughout the entire season.
“It took us a while to get going and, I think, to get used to each other,” Daniels said. “Our record was pretty decent (early in the season), but … we just needed time to jell. It took us about a month to really start playing to our potential, but once we did … we just did what we needed to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.