BUFORD — Buford used its stout defense and handily defeated Shiloh 37-0 in Region 8-AAAAAA football Friday night at Tom Riden Stadium.
“I think we played really well tonight,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “We had a lot of distractions. Homecoming this week and the tragedy last week (when junior wrestler Aaron Kirkland died in a car wreck), our kids were all over the place. We worried about how they would handle all of this stuff and they handled it as good as they could.”
After the teams traded unsuccessful opening possessions, Buford (6-1, 3-0) took over on the Generals’ 43 after a short punt. The Wolves were able to move as far as the Shiloh 5-yard line where the drive stalled. Alejandro Mata converted the 22-yard field goal to give Buford a 3-0 lead.
On its next possession, the drive lasted on three plays for the Wolves. A pair of Victor Venn runs moved the ball from Buford’s 32 to the 42 when quarterback Ashton Daniels dropped back to pass. Daniels found a wide open Jake Pope behind the Shiloh secondary and the duo completed the 58 yards scoring strike to increase the advantage to 10-0.
The Buford defense did not allow Shiloh (2-5,2-1) to gain any traction offensively and its next possession came after another short Generals punt.
Taking over on the Shiloh 32, Daniels side-armed a completion to Malik Spencer on the far sideline. Spencer was able to get down to the two where Christian Butler then rushed around the left end for the touchdown.
Buford’s final score of the half came late in the second quarter when Shiloh quarterback Jeremiah Harden tossed a pass into the right flat. However the intended receiver had turned the pattern upfield and Pope raced over, intercepted the pass and scored untouched from 24 yards. The extra point was no good and the lead stood at 23-0 at the half.
Shiloh managed two first downs in the first half and a total of 52 yards. Buford tallied 124 yards passing and 46 yards rushing.
Shiloh’s Myles Smith returned the second half kickoff to the Generals’ 41 but as in the first half, the possession did not lead to any points.
Buford took over on its 11 and drove 89 yards to add to its lead. The key play was a 58-yard run around the right end by Isaiah Bond which took the ball down to the Shiloh 10. Two plays later Daniels connected with Davis Peek, crossing in the end zone to up the score to 30-0.
Buford’s Dylan Wittke connected with Zack Pecheco on a 52 yard pass down the Shiloh one on the Wolves next possession. Wittke finished the drive with the sneak and the final score.
The Wolves now turn their attention to hosting another Region 8-AAAAAA foe, Lanier next Friday.
“I feel like we’re in a much better place than we were four weeks ago, health wise and we’re looking to get better,” Appling said.
BUFORD 37, SHILOH 0
Shiloh 0 0 0 0 — 0
Buford 10 13 14 0 — 37
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: Alejandro Mata 22 FG, 5:26
Buford: Jake Pope 58 pass from Ashton Daniels (Mata kick) 0:51
SECOND QUARTER
Buford: Christian Butler 2 run (Mata kick) 6:03
Buford: Pope 24 Interception return (kick failed) 4:21
THIRD QUARTER
Buford: Davis Peek 10 pass from Daniels (Mata kick) 5:58
Buford: Dylan Wittke 1 run (Mata kick) 3:11
FOURTH QUARTER
None
