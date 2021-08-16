One of the state’s most coveted football recruits made his college decision Monday night in front of family and friends at Buford High School.
Buford senior Jake Pope committed to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban during a gathering in the Wolves’ team meeting room that was brodcast live by Fox 5 Atlanta. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.
Pope has close to 40 offers from college football programs.
“Just the reputation and the relationships I formed with (associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach) Coach (Charles) Kelly and Coach Saban over the time period,” Pope said of why he chose Alabama. “They’ve never let off the gas since they offered me. After my official visit, I loved the players, the coaches, the community surrounding there. That’s just where I feel at home.”
Pope is considered a top prospect at safety, though the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder also has starred at wide receiver and as a returner on back-to-back state championship teams the past two seasons. His forced fumble near the goal line in overtime clinched last year’s state championship game win over Lee County and saved the Wolves from defeat.
Pope, whose father Brad played college football at Clemson, earned Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State honors as a junior.
