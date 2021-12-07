BUFORD — After a big victory in Atlanta over the weekend in the SEC Championship Game, the Alabama football program scored a big recruiting win in Georgia on Tuesday night.
Buford two-sport star Isaiah Bond committed to Alabama during a Tuesday night event, choosing the Crimson Tide over his other two finalists, Florida and Georgia. He joins fellow Buford senior Jake Pope as an Alabama commitment.
“This decision was difficult but I can’t go wrong as all my choices are great options,” Bond said. “Florida’s my dream school, Georgia’s the hometown school and Alabama’s legendary. With that being said, I’ll be taking my talents to the University of Alabama.”
Bond committed to the Florida Gators in May, but backed off his commitment in late November after Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen.
Bond, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder, is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him as the No. 8 player in Georgia and No. 89 player nationally. He helped the Wolves to the Class AAAAAA state title as a junior, catching 53- and 16-yard touchdown passes in a 34-31, overtime victory victory over Lee County in the state finals. His 16-yard TD catch with 46 seconds left in regulation forced OT.
Bond has played wide receiver and defensive back this season for the Wolves, who face Hughes on Saturday in the AAAAAA state championship game.
Bond also stars in track and field, earning Daily Post Runner of the Year honors in 2021. He was the high point scorer at this year’s AAAAAA state meet thanks to state titles in the 100-meter dash (10.51 seconds), 200 (21.19) and 400 relay.
