BUFORD — Facing three must-win softball games in Friday’s Class AAAAAAA Super Regional, Buford went 3-0 to fight off elimination and advance to the Elite Eight in Columbus.

The Wolves (28-1) opened with a 4-0 victory over Cherokee to reach the Super Regional finals, where they needed to beat Lambert twice. They edged Lambert 5-4 in the first game of the finals, and followed it up with a 4-3 win in the decisive game.

