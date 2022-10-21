BUFORD — Facing three must-win softball games in Friday’s Class AAAAAAA Super Regional, Buford went 3-0 to fight off elimination and advance to the Elite Eight in Columbus.
The Wolves (28-1) opened with a 4-0 victory over Cherokee to reach the Super Regional finals, where they needed to beat Lambert twice. They edged Lambert 5-4 in the first game of the finals, and followed it up with a 4-3 win in the decisive game.
It is Buford’s 18th straight season reaching the Elite Eight.
Adriana Martinez (two RBIs) gave Buford an early 1-0 lead with a home run in the final game before Lambert tied the score in the third inning on an error. In the bottom of the third, Martinez drove in Mackenzie Pickens on a groundout before Madison Pickens’ two-run home run pushed the lead to 4-1.
Lambert closed the gap to 4-3, but Caroline Stanton finished it up for her first save of the season. She struck out one and allowed three hits in 1 2/3 innings. Emma Grace Williams (7-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) for the win. She struck out three and walked none.
Tavye Borders was 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base in the final game.
Stanton (9-0) also was the winning pitcher in the first game of the finals against Lambert, striking out four and giving up one run on two hits in 3 2/3 innings. Olivia Duncan got the start and gave up three runs (one earned) in 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.
Mackenzie Pickens (2-for-3, home run, stolen base), Duncan (2-for-3, home run), Isabel Rettiger (2-for-3, two stolen bases) and Stanton (1-for-3, home run) powered the Wolves’ offense in the opening game with Lambert.
Stanton pitched a seven-inning shutout against Cherokee, striking out 11 and walking two. Duncan (2-for-3, home run, two RBIs) and Madison Pickens (1-for-1, double, two runs, two stolen bases) led the Buford offense in the Cherokee win.
