GUYTON — Game 3 will be necessary to decide the Buford softball team’s Class AAAAAA quarterfinal series at South Effingham.
The Wolves (31-6) took a 4-2 victory in Game 1, but lost 5-3 in a 10-inning nightcap on Tuesday. Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The winner of Game 3 advances to the Final Four in Columbus. The other semifinalists are set after quarterfinal sweeps — Lassiter, Pope and Creekview.
Buford fell behind 2-0 in Game 1, but pulled ahead 3-2 with two runs in the fourth inning. Chloe Hatcher hit a solo home run, her third of the year, in the seventh for an insurance run.
Olivia Duncan pitched all seven innings of the opener for the win. She struck out four, allowed six hits and gave up two unearned runs.
Madison Pickens (1-for-2, RBI, run), Emma Castorri (1-for-2, double, run) and Abbi Perkins (1-for-3, double, run) also contributed offensively in the opener.
In Game 2, South Effingham scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning with the help of the international tiebreaker rule. Buford got one run in the bottom of the 10th, but couldn’t finish the comeback.
Duncan (13-3) took the loss in Game 2 after four innings of relief, allowing just two hits and three unearned runs. Emma Grace Williams started in the circle and went five innings, exiting with the score tied 2-2.
Mackenzie Pickens was 3-for-5 with a triple, a double and two runs to lead the Wolves’ offense in Game 2. Castorri went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Perkins was 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI and Madison Pickens was 2-for-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.