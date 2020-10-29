GUYTON — Buford’s softball team advanced to the final round of the state playoffs in Columbus for the 16th straight season with a 10-1, Game 3 victory at South Effingham on Wednesday.
The Wolves (32-6) rebounded from a 10-inning, Game 2 loss in the best-of-three series on Tuesday that forced the deciding game.
They move on to the Final Four, where they face Lassiter at 1 p.m. Friday in Columbus.
Buford scored twice in the first inning, then tacked on four runs in the third, three in the fourth and a single run in the fifth. The visitors finished with 13 hits and ended the game in five innings.
Madison Pickens led the Buford offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Adrianna Martinez (2-for-3, RBI), Taylor Malvin (2-for-3, double, two runs) and Tavye Borders (2-for-2, run) also had big games.
Olivia Duncan (14-3) pitched all five innings of Game 3 and earned her second victory of the series. She struck out two, walked none and allowed four hits.
