MOUNT AIRY — Gwinnett teams and athletes had an impressive showing in the Region 8-AAAAAA Track and Field Championships, which concluded Monday at Habersham Central.
Buford won the girls title with 169 points despite a challenge from runner-up Dacula, which scored 152. Shiloh (121) and Lanier (85.5) gave Gwinnett the top four teams in the girls standings.
The Buford and Shiloh boys shared the championship with 168 points each, while Dacula was third at 100.
Between the boys and girls teams, Buford athletes recorded 27 personal records at the meet.
Isaiah Bond had a big meet for the Buford boys with wins in the 100-meter dash (tied his own school record at 10.59 seconds) the in the 200 (school-record 21.43), in addition to joining Ryland Gandy, Tobi Olawole and Malik Williams on a championship 1,600 relay that finished in a school-record 3:16.30, more than three seconds faster than the old mark. The Wolves went 1-2-3 in the 100 with Bond, K.J. Bolden (10.76) and Victor Venn (10.95), as well as 1-2-3 in the 200 with Bond, Olawole (21.98) and Williams (22.13).
Olawole was region champion in the 400 (48.62), Williams won the long jump at 22 feet, 10 3/4 inches and Buford won the 400 relay in 41.78. Teammate Jaylon Taylor was first in the high jump with a school-record leap of 6-6 1/2.
Shiloh’s boys shared the team title with Buford with the help of four event wins, including the 3,200 relay (8:38.37). The Generals also got wins from George Benjamin in the 110 hurdles (14.96), Christion Barker in the 300 hurdles (38.34) and Demarian Murray in the 800 (2:00.04). Shiloh went 1-2-3 in the 800 with Murray, Paul English (2:01.11) and Andy Salgado (2:01.84).
Buford’s girls won the 3,200 relay in a school-record 10:27.27 with the foursome of Cam Perry, Callie Snell, Caroline Snell and McKenzie Smith, and also won the 400 relay (47.65) and the 1,600 relay (4:08.33). Sisters Callie Snell (10-0) and Caroline Snell (10-0) went 1-2 in the pole vault and McKenzie Smith ran 2:20.60 to win the 800, while Sydney Harris was the team’s top individual performer with wins in the 200 (24.49) and 400 (55.23). Price (25.58) and Tavye Borders (25.85) backed up Harris for a 1-2-3 finish in the 200.
The runner-up Dacula girls were led by Jade Mansogo, who swept the hurdles races. She won the 100 hurdles in 15.88 and the 300 hurdles in 46.19. The Falcons also got girls wins from Danah Nembhard in the high jump (5-5) and Noelle Igberaese in the shot put (38-7).
Adam Watkins swept the region titles in the throws for the Dacula boys, throwing 160-4 in the discus and 60-11 in the shot put. Teammate Ben Butcher won both distance races (4:22.85 in the 1,600 and 9:35.87 in the 3,200), and Tyler Farris was pole vault champion at 13-0.
Shiloh had two girls region champions — Chloe Perryman in the long jump (18-1) and Kyndall Sessom in the 100 (12.09).
Lanier’s Annette Rodriguez won the girls 1,600 (5:27.80) and 3,200 (12:05.03), while the Longhorns’ Gamyzhae Williams was first in the triple jump (35-3 1/2).
