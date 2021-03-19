LMP11227.JPG

Buford’s Victor Venn (6) runs during the Class AAAAAA semifinals against Valdosta.

 David McGregor

Buford running back Victor Venn committed Friday to the University of Colorado football program.

The junior has helped the Wolves to back-to-back state championships the past two seasons. He rushed for 1,211 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

