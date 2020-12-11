BUFORD — A Hughes defense that hadn’t allowed a postseason point before Friday had no answer for Buford.
The host Wolves rolled offensively and got their usual stifling defense for a 44-15 victory in the Class AAAAAA football quarterfinals. The victory brings a semifinal game to Tom Riden Stadium next Friday against Valdosta, matching up two programs who combine for 34 all-time state championships and 1,561 wins, according to Georgia High School Football Historians Association records.
Hughes (11-2) entered the game with Buford (11-1) having shut out Northside-Warner Robins and Glynn Academy in the first two rounds of the state playoffs.
“It went about as good as I thought it could have gone,” said Buford head coach Bryant Appling, whose team won its 11th straight since a season-opening loss. “I think we played solid. We gave up long pass on a busted coverage to give them their first points and the last points were scored on JV guys, so no big deal on that. I think our offense was efficient. … I think we’ve got to keep improving, though. It’s about to get a lot more serious.”
Buford rushed for 256 yards against Hughes’ sizable defensive front with nine rushes for 139 yards and a touchdown from Victor Venn, eight rushes for 49 yards and two TDs from Gabe Ervin and TD runs from C.J. Clinkscales and Eli Parks.
The running game got going late in the first quarter with a 10-play, 79-yard scoring drive capped by Ervin’s 2-yard TD.
“They were big and they were athletic, but we did see some holes that we could exploit,” Appling said. “Their D-line is huge. But we felt like we could get them on some misdirection stuff and some downhill plays and we did. Gabe and Vic ran really well. C.J. Clinkscales ran really well. We got the ball in the air over the top of them a couple of times. It’s been a blessing for us to be more balanced this year. We’ve been fighting for that every week.”
The passing game took care of Buford’s second score early in the second quarter on a two-play drive. Ashton Daniels found Jake Pope for a 29-yard gain, then hit Tommy Beuglas for a 32-yard TD and a 14-0 lead. The Wolves scored on their next two possessions for a 23-0 lead, getting a 6-yard TD run from Ervin and a 35-yard field goal from Alejandro Mata, who also was 5-for-5 on PATs.
The first half ended in exciting fashion after Hughes’ Rodney Shelley made a diving catch on the sideline at the Buford 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds left in the half. Buford’s defense answered by stuffing run plays on first, second and third down, the latter stop allowing the first-half clock to run out because Hughes was out of timeouts.
The sequence highlighted another stellar showing from the Buford defense, which got interceptions from Boyd Farmer and Jake Brittle, and big plays from Beuglas (sack, tackle for loss), Josiah Wyatt (two tackles for losses), Malik Cunningham (sack) and Malik Spencer (sack, tackle for loss, QB hurry).
A 26-yard pass from Dylan Wittke to Isaiah Bond keyed a four-play Buford scoring drive to open the third quarter. Venn’s 22-yard TD run pushed the lead to 30-0 with less than two minutes gone in the third.
After Hughes hit a 70-yard TD from Air Noland to C.J. Lockhart, the Wolves tacked on two more third-quarter scores, TD runs by Clinkscales from 11 yards out and Parks from three yards out, for a 44-7 that activated a running clock for the fourth quarter.
BUFORD 44, HUGHES 15
Hughes 0 0 7 8 — 15
Buford 7 16 21 0 — 44
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: Gabe Ervin 2 run (Alejandro Mata kick) :11
SECOND QUARTER
Buford: Tommy Beuglas 32 pass from Ashton Daniels (Mata kick) 9:50
Buford: Ervin 6 run (run failed) 5:24
Buford: Mata 35 FG, 2:23
THIRD QUARTER
Buford: Victor Venn 22 run (Mata kick) 10:08
Hughes: C.J. Lockhart 70 pass from Air Noland (Herman Hernandez kick) 9:08
Buford: C.J. Clinkscales 11 run (Mata kick) 4:44
Buford: Eli Parks 3 run (Mata kick) 1:27
FOURTH QUARTER
Hughes: Maquez Cowins 15 pass from Noland (Terrance Love run) 6:15
