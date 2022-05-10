WARNER ROBINS — Buford’s baseball team left no doubt in Game 3 of its Class AAAAAA quarterfinal series with defending state champion Houston County on Tuesday, rolling to an 11-1 victory.
The Wolves advance to play at Pope, which eliminated Buford from the state playoffs last season, in Saturday’s Final Four.
Houston jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning, but Buford took advantage of an error in the second inning to tie the score. A two-out double from Parker Walsh gave the visitors their first lead.
In the fourth inning, the Wolves scored eight runs with two outs to break the game open. Walsh’s sacrifice bunt moved runners to second and third base, which set up a key two-out single from Brant Baughcum. Kaden Martin had with an RBI single, Riley Stanford drew a walk and Stan Zagrodnik had an infield hit to continue the rally. After Jackson Gaspard drew a walk, Cannon Goldin and Nate Taylor each had a two-run double.
Buford got another run in the fifth after a double from Walsh was followed by an RBI double from Stanford.
Walsh, Martin and Taylor had multi-hit games, while Baughcum, Goldin and Taylor had two RBIs each. Walsh, Martin and Stanford drove in one run each.
Taylor started on the mound and earned the the victory, striking out five and allowing only the first inning run. Martin came on for a scoreless relief outing and struck out three.
