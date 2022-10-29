COLUMBUS — In a softball game that was bookended by a pair of two-run home runs by freshman Caroline Stanton, Buford beat East Coweta 9-1 Saturday to win the Class AAAAAAA state championship.
It is the Wolves' 11th all-time state softball championship, and their first since joining AAAAAAA this season.
“It’s awesome,” Buford head coach Trent Adams said. I’m proud of these girls. I’m proud for our school, our community, our city … all they do. I want to thank the Board of Education, our city for what they do for these girls, our student-athletes. It’s unbelievable how much they pour into them.”
Saturday’s game had the potential to be a blowout almost from the start. In the top of the first inning with two outs, Adriana Martinez singled and Stanton followed with a home run to give the Wolves a 2-0 lead.
The seventh inning was almost a repeat of the first as Martinez singled with Stanton hitting another home run, her 14th of the season, giving Buford a 9-1 lead.
“She’s a freshman and she’s special,” Adams said of Stanton. “She’s been that way all year. She’s a special player for sure.”
Stanton went 2-for-4 with four RBIs while Martinez went 4-for-4 with two runs and one RBI.
Emma Castorri went 1-for-2 with one walk and one run, Tavye Borders went 3-for-3 with two runs, and Abby McKinnis went 0-for-1, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and collected an RBI.
Olivia Duncan pitched all seven innings, striking out three while allowing just three hits and one walk.
“Olivia did a great job,” Adams said. “That’s our a senior and she wants the ball in her hand. She competes in the circle all the time. Every time she goes out she competes.”
Adams also gave credit to the defense, which with the exception of one error, made solid plays all game.
“Our thing that we really focus on in practice is we want to be really, really good on defense,” he said. “It showed today. The girls did an awesome job. They buy into what we’re trying to do as far as defense and they’ve done an awesome job all year.”
After taking a 2-0 lead in the first, Buford added a run in the second when Castorri scored on a passed ball.
In the fourth, Castorri led off with a base hit and she scored when McKinnis was hit by a pitch. Buford then made it 5-0 when Borders scored off a passed ball. The Wolves then increased their lead to 6-0 when Martinez collected a base hit to score McKinnis.
East Coweta scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-1.
Borders led off the top of the sixth with a single and she scored when Madison Pickens hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield.
Buford opened play in the quarterfinals by beating Parkview 9-1 and then beat East Coweta 2-1 Thursday. On Friday, Buford beat North Gwinnett 3-1 to advance to the state championship game.
East Coweta advanced to the championship game by beating North Gwinnett 3-2 Saturday morning.
“They’re such a great program,” Adams said of East Coweta. “They’re a class act, the coaches are a class act. They’re always down here in Columbus. You can count on East Coweta to be down here for sure.”
Buford ends the 2022 season with a 32-1 record with a lone loss to Lambert in the Super Regional. The Wolves' senior class finishes its career with a record of 116-24-1.
“It’s been great,” Adams said of how the season went. “We try to schedule hard and I feel like the schedule was really hard. It prepared us for the Super Sectionals and then getting down here to Columbus. I’ve always said there’s no pressure like Columbus pressure, and I feel like our girls and our schedule helped on the front end for that.”
