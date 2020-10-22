BUFORD — Buford’s softball team split games with River Ridge on Thursday in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
The host Wolves won the opener 3-0, then River Ridge won the nightcap 5-2 to force Game 3 in the best-of-three series Friday. The decisive game begins at 5 p.m.
In Game 1, Buford got three runs in the first inning off Georgia commit Sydney Osada with a walk, four hits and two hit batters. Shamya Young (2-for-3), Madison Pickens (1-for-3, RBI) and Mackenzie Pickens (1-for-3, run) led the offense in the victory.
Pitcher Olivia Duncan made the three runs stand in a complete game, allowing five hits in her seven innings. She struck out three and walked none.
River Ridge scored three runs (two earned) with three hits off Duncan (11-2) in the first inning of Game 2. Emma Grace Williams replaced Duncan in the second inning. The Wolves got two runs back in the third inning, but the visitors responded with two runs in the fifth to go ahead 5-2.
Buford (29-5) was led offensively in the nightcap by Adrianna Martinez (1-for-3, double, two RBIs), Taylor Malvin (2-for-3), Mackenzie Pickens (1-for-3, run) and Abbi Perkins (1-for-3, run).
