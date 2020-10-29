Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 4-1, 2-0 region
Last week: Had a bye
Shiloh Generals (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Tino Ierulli
Record: 2-4, 1-1 region
Last week: Lost to Winder-Barrow 35-28
Shiloh is coming off a disappointing result last week, a close loss to Winder-Barrow that kept the Generals from a 2-0 start to region play. Despite the outcome, there were plenty of standout performances, beginning with Antonio Meeks.
Meeks was 4 of 4 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed 21 times for 102 yards and two scores. Myles Smith (five catches for 99 yards, TD) and Dion McDowell (six catches for 55 yards, TD) also were keys on offense. The defensive leaders included Isaac Prince (18 tackles, three for losses, one QB hurry), Ahmad Edwards (seven tackles, one for loss) and Damon Gaskins (four tackles, one for loss).
That defense can expect a heavy dose of running from Buford, last year’s Class AAAAA state champion. The Wolves have rebounded from a season-opening loss to post four straight blowout victories, including region-opening wins over Central Gwinnett and Habersham Central by a combined score of 95-7.
They average 274.2 rushing yards and 82.4 passing yards, taking advantage of a trio of talented running backs in Gabe Ervin Jr. (469 yards, seven TDs, 7.4/carry), Victor Venn (452 yards, seven TDs, 9/carry) and C.J. Clinkscales (13-141, TD, 10.8/carry).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Shiloh won 40-20 in 1989
Location: Shiloh High School
