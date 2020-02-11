Buford resident Randy Dover won the FLW’s Phoenix Bass Fishing League title last weekend at Lake Keowee in Seneca, S.C.
Dover caught five bass weighing a total of 15 pounds, 10 ounces, taking home top honors and a $5,627 prize. He had most of his success near Seneca, less than two miles from the boat launch spot.
“The places that I caught them in practice really got stained, so I had to move out to clearer water,” said Dover, who earned his first career victory in just his third career Phoenix Bass Fishing League event. “I ended up catching them on roadbeds and ditches.”
Dover said his two key baits throughout the day were a Ned rig and a shaky-head rig. The runner-up total was 13 pounds, 4 ounces for five bass.
