Buford resident Cathy Walch was the women's champion of the 2022 Georgia Adaptive Open, a Georgia State Golf Association event that wrapped up Sunday afternoon at Bobby Jones Golf Course.

Cathy Walch shot 37-over-par 181 (92-89) to claim the women’s division, although she was challenged by Suwanee resident Stacey Rice, who finished at 38-over-par (96-86), a single stroke behind Walch.

Walch also won in 2019 at the inaugural Georgia Adaptive Open, which is open to golfers of all disabilities.

