FPc0yrWXwAcxuUa.jpg

Anthony Purcea

 Special Photo

Buford resident Anthony Purcea tied for fourth in the Georgia State Golf Association’s 57th Georgia Junior Championship, which concluded Wednesday at Horseshoe Bend Country Club.

Purcea shot 72, 71 and 71 to finish at 2-under-par 214. Peachtree City’s Kyle Bachkosky (70-68-68) won the tournament at 10-under 206.

As one of top eight finishers, Purcea will represent Georgia in the Georgia-South Carolina Junior Challenge Match, which will be contested July 30-31 at The Savannah Golf Club.

Suwanee resident Richard Yang, a rising junior at Peachtree Ridge, tied for 14th at 2-over 218 (73-75-70).

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.