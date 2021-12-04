BUFORD — It wasn’t the cleanest performance of the season, but the Buford football team is back in a familiar position.
The top-ranked Wolves defeated visiting Carrollton 21-6 Friday night in the Class AAAAAA semifinals, earning their 13th trip to the state finals in the past 15 seasons. They advance to face Langston Hughes at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. for their third straight state championship.
“I know we’re blessed,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said of another trip to the state title game. “A lot of people just think it’s a given and it’s going to happen. There’s a lot of work between these kids, these parents, these coaches, the community, the administration, the teachers. The teachers stay late to help kids out. I can’t say enough about the whole faculty and the way they support us and the way they help these kids out. It’s a collective effort.
"A lot of people don’t understand that. It takes way more than the football team and coaches to have an opportunity to do something like this. It takes everybody and everybody at Buford does it very well.”
Buford (13-1) got there in large part because of a quick start that featured touchdowns on its first two possessions, and from a defense that gave up a few big plays but limited Carrollton to just two field goals in three red zone trips. The defense held Carrollton quarterback M.J. Morris, a North Carolina State commit, to 12 of 22 passing for 173 yards and three rushing yards, a figured lowered thanks to two sacks by Josiah Wyatt and one by Victor Payne.
Victor Venn rushed 17 times for 103 yards and a score, and quarterback Ashton Daniels, playing in front of his future college coach David Shaw of Stanford, was 7 of 10 passing for 125 yards and two TDs, one each to K.J. Bolden and Nate Norys.
“It’s not what we designed, it was very sloppy of us, but it’s always good to win,” Norys said.
Carrollton (12-2) deferred to the second half on the coin toss, and Buford took advantage with a seven-play scoring drive on the opening possession. The drive was heavy on runs, including a 2-yard TD run by Venn to cap the march, but the big play was a 35-yard pass from a heavily pressured Daniels to Olawole.
Carrollton took its first possession to the Buford 34-yard line, but a screen pass on fourth down came up three yards short. The Wolves needed only five plays to find the end zone again when Daniels found Bolden, who got outside of containment and raced down the visiting sideline for a 36-yard TD reception with 2:40 left in the first quarter.
Buford’s defense got two more stops on the next two series, but the offense couldn’t capitalize on either with a sack fumble on Daniels ending the first possession and a Carrollton stop on fourth-and-1 at the Trojans’ 19-yard line halting the second.
Carrollton had 20- and 37-yard pass plays on the ensuing possession, resulting in a 32-yard field goal by Jacob Russell with 18 seconds left before halftime. The Trojans connected on a 28-yard pass to open the second half, took advantage of two Buford offsides penalties and reached the Buford 8-yard line for a first-and-goal. A big sack by Payne on first down was followed by a tackle for loss from Malik Spencer and Aubrey Smith on second down, eventually forcing a 30-yard field goal from Russell with 6:40 left in the third quarter. The kick trimmed the lead to a one-possession game at 14-6.
“We didn’t start very fast the second half on defense,” Appling said. “We only gave up a field goal, which is good. I told the kids we didn’t have the greatest week of practice. Not that it was awful. There were just lulls in it, a lot of lulls in it. We just leaned on each other, not really trying to sharpen the sword and get better. It’s going to be a situation where we have to get better this week. We’ve got to find a way to go against each other in safe ways and be ready to play an athletic team next week. … It wasn’t the sharpest night, that’s all I can say. I’m proud of the kids, the way they bowed their necks down in the red zone every time. They didn’t let them get in the end zone. But I think we can play better, that’s the bottom line.”
Carrollton forced a quick three-and-out after Russell’s second field goal, but Buford’s defense responded by forcing a fumble on the Trojans’ second offensive snap that was recovered by Isaiah Bond at the Carrollton 31-yard line. Five plays later, Daniels hit Norys for a 7-yard TD pass and a 21-6 lead with 1:54 left in the third quarter.
Carrollton opened the fourth quarter with a 17-play drive, but it didn’t net points after Buford held on a fourth-and-13 from the 15-yard line. The Trojans called a running play on fourth down and it was stopped four yards short of the marker.
Buford then ran the clock out with nine straight running plays, milking off the final 4:25 to clinch another trip to the finals.
“That just shows the success and the hard work we put in each and every day,” Norys said of Buford’s tradition of state title games appearances. “It shows how hard we work, not just the players, but the coaches as well.”
Buford now faces Hughes, which it defeated 44-15 in last year’s quarterfinals, for the state championship.
“It’s a huge step (to get to the finals),” Appling said. “You’ve got to get there before you have a chance to win it. I’m just proud of these guys the way they’ve handled this year coming off of last year’s craziness. I’m just proud they figured out a way to get us back to this point.”
BUFORD 21, CARROLLTON 6
Carrollton 14 0 7 0 — 21
Buford 0 3 3 0 — 6
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: Victor Venn 2 run (Alejandro Mata kick) 9:23
Buford: K.J. Bolden 36 pass from Ashton Daniels (Mata kick) 2:40
SECOND QUARTER
Carrollton: Jacob Russell 32 FG, :18
THIRD QUARTER
Carrollton: Russell 30 FG, 6:40
Buford: Nate Norys 7 pass from Daniels (Mata kick) 1:54
FOURTH QUARTER
None
Carrollton Buford
First downs 11 16
Rushes-yards 31-50 38-187
Passing yards 173 125
Comp-Att-INT 12-22-0 7-10-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-yards 5-39 4-36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Carrollton: Jamun Evans 15-33; Kelvin Hill 3-15; M.J. Morris 10-3; Bryce Hicks 2-1; Team 1-(minus-2). Buford: 17-103; C.J. Clinkscales 9-55; Dylan Wittke 1-10; Tobi Olawole 1-9; Daniels 5-7; Eli Parks 2-6; Isaiah Bond 1-1; Team 2-(minus-4).
PASSING — Carrollton: M.J. Morris 12-22-0, 173. Buford: Daniels 7-10-0, 125.
RECEIVING — Carrollton: Jaylen Marsh 5-23; Amare Hall 2-57; Ace Williamson 2-37; Hill 1-46; Seth Childers 1-8; Evans 1-2. Buford: Bolden 2-55; Norys 2-29; Olawole 1-35; Clinkscales 1-4; Bond 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.