The hard work never stops for Buford senior quarterback Dylan Wittke.
Wittke is beyond excited to lead his team to hopefully a fourth straight state title, especially for his senior season, and has worked with his teammates toward that goal throughout the offseason. Emotions are running high for the Buford-raised standout because the Wolves' football program has significantly impacted who he is and what football means to him.
"Definitely coming out here grinding with these guys whenever we aren't at school or aren't at practice, we are just always out hanging out together, and that is one of the things I will miss most," the Virginia Tech recruit said.
Buford football is home, and another family for Wittke, who is a steady presence on the team.
"(I'm looking for Wittke to be) an everyday kind of guy and be the same go-to guy, each and every play and then every day out on the field, so he can lead his team to where he wants," Buford head coach Bryant Appling said.
Wittke has provided leadership both vocally and with his actions since the Wolves' 2021 championship, when work began toward a 2022 title.
"We have to get (the work) done," Wittke said. "It's hot out here in the summer, but no one cares right now. Mill Creek isn't going to care, Collins Hill isn't going to care. Nobody is going to care, so we have to get after it."
Through the first three seasons of his high school career, Wittke enjoyed the opportunity to grow up and play football with some of his best friends, including fellow quarterback Ashton Daniels, a 2022 grad who signed with Stanford. The two shared snaps the past two seasons, though Daniels was the older player and logged the bulk of the action.
"It's a blessing and a good learning moment (to play with Daniels)," Wittke said. "Us attacking each other every day and pushing each other to the limits not only helps our team get better, but us get better, too. ... (Daniels') leadership skills are unmatched. He always has a very positive attitude, and nothing gets to him, so just listening to him and learning from that has just made me better."
Wittke is a very team-oriented kind of player, too. Some of his personal goals for this season are to "lead my team, making sure I'm getting better, and my teammates are getting better."
This senior quarterback made his college decision early, committing in May to Virginia Tech to further his football career. The decision was not a hard one.
"Virginia Tech really set themselves apart just by the family aspect of it," Wittke said. "You can tell they really value family, and what it means and how to treat people."
That made Wittke feel like he already had a home, one similar to Buford. Although he is looking forward to his next step in life, he is currently focused on being the best leader for his team and making his senior year his best one.
