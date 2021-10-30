WINDER – Despite a slow start, Buford put together a dominating second half and pulled away for a 38-2 win over Winder-Barrow in Region 8-AAAAAA football Friday night.
C.J. Clinkscales ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Christian Butler added 63 yards and a score on 10 carries.
But the big story for Buford (8-1, 5-0) was a defensive effort that held the host Bulldoggs (4-5, 2-3) to just 97 yards of total offense, and helped the Wolves set up a winner-take-all match for the 8-AAAAAA title next week at Dacula.
Buford took a 3-0 on Alex Mata's 39-yard field goal with 2:12 left in the first quarter, but the lead was just 3-2 after the Wolves were forced to fall on a fumble in their own end zone, resulting in a Winder-Barrow safety with 8:38 left in the first half.
However, Ashton Daniels, who finished the night 5-for-9 passing for 80 yards, hooked up with K.J. Bolden on a 42-yard scoring trike with 4:17 left in the half to send Buford into intermission with a 10-2 lead, and the Wolves really turned things on in the second half.
Touchdown runs of seven yards by Clinkscales and one yard by Butler in the first 3:54 of the third quarter to stretch the lead to a more comfortable 24-2 heading into the fourth quarter.
Dylan Wittke then added a 14-yard TD run with 11:03 remaining, and Tyshaun White put the cherry on top with a 31-yard pick six at the 10:08 mark.
