Hughes Panthers (4-AAAAAA)
Coach: Daniel Williams
Record: 11-1
Last week: Beat Glynn Academy 35-0
Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 10-1
Last week: Beat Cambridge 42-7
Hughes, a Fairburn school that opened in the Fulton County Schools system in 2009, doesn’t have the tradition of longtime power Buford, but it’s hard to over look this season’s results.
The Panthers, whose only loss is 26-21 to Westlake on Oct. 16, own an impressive list of victories both in the regular season — 20-18 over Lovejoy and 49-20 over Tucker — and in the postseason — 27-0 over Northside-Warner Robins and 35-0 over Glynn Academy. Their 11 wins are a school record and they were just 2-8 last year.
The best season in school history heads to Buford for the Class AAAAAA quarterfinals on Friday. The host Wolves look to be the first team to score on Hughes in the playoffs while containing a high-powered offense.
“We’re going to have to tackle some athletes,” Appling said.
Buford, in AAAAAA for the first season, is more accustomed to success with a steak of quarterfinal appearances that is up to 21 years. The Wolves have reeled off 11 straight wins, all in convincing fashion, since a season-opening loss. They average 40.6 points and allow just 5.9.
They rushed for 438 yards last week against Cambridge with both Gabe Ervin (nine rushes, 160 yards, two touchdowns) and Victor Venn (12 rushes, 152 yards, two TDs) putting up huge games on a windy night that made passing success rare. Venn (845 rushing yards, 14 TDs) and Ervin (839 rushing yards, 14 TDs) have shared in the ground gmae’s success all season.
The blocking up front from players like Jacob Smith, Jackson Favors, Caleb Archer, Nickolas King and T.J. Lowe, along with tight end Peyton Rinker made last week’s big rushing game possible.
“I think it was efficient,” Appling said of the game. “We did what we set out to do. They gave us some crazy looks and moved some guys in a lot of different places. They weren’t in the same front two plays in a row. I think our O-line dealt with that really well.”
Buford’s defense was impressive, too. The unit has allowed only one opponent — Lanier scored 10 — to reach double figures during their 11-game winning streak. It was on a streak of 13 straight quarters without allowing a point before Cambridge scored on the reserves last week with 36 seconds left.
The Wolves’ defense, though the starters’ work is often limited in blowouts, has been led by Tommy Beuglas (62 tackles, nine for losses, six quarterback pressures, two sacks), Amari Wansley (53 tackles, four for losses, six pass breakups), Nick Perry (46 tackles, six for losses, four QB pressures, two sacks), Jake Pope (43 tackles, two for losses, two sacks, three pass breakups, one interception), V.J. Payne (44 tackles, four for losses, five QB pressures, three pass breakups), Aubrey Smith (55 tackles, nine for losses, six QB pressures, 2 1/2 sacks) and Matthew Alexander (36 tackles, three for losses, nine QB pressures, 2 1/2 sacks).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Tom Riden Stadium, Buford
