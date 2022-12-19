FkN69fhWYAYGcKM.jpeg
Special Photo

Buford’s wrestling team took fifth in the prestigious Kansas City Stampede on Saturday.

Drew Gorman (third), D.J. Clarke (fifth), Ty Gentry (sixth), Maddox McArthur (sixth), Gavin Pope (eighth) and Aaron Riner (eighth) had high finishes for the Wolves.

