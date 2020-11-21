Buford junior Dylan Lesko committed Friday to the Vanderbilt University baseball program.
The 6-foot-3 right-hander is regarded as Georgia’s top prospect in the Class of 2022, as well as one of the nation’s best. He had a dominant sophomore season, though it was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, that included a 12-strikeout, no-hitter against North Broward Prep (Fla.).
