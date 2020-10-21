BUFORD — Buford overpowered Rome for a 25-6, 25-7, 25-7 victory Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state volleyball playoffs.
Mikayla Hayden led the Wolves with 13 kills, Grace Adams had 22 assists and Macy Upshaw led the defense with 12 digs.
Buford hosts Lassiter in the second round Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.