LAWRENCEVILLE – Momentum can shift in the blink of an eye and that was never more apparent than late in the first quarter when Mountain View lined up to attempt a short field goal at home against Buford.

After marching 71 yards on their first offensive drive of the night, the field goal would have trimmed Buford’s lead to 7-3 and given the Bears some much-needed momentum against the nationally ranked Wolves.

