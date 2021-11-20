BUFORD — With a big Class AAAAAA quarterfinal on the horizon next week, Buford’s football team didn’t overlook the task at hand.
The top-ranked Wolves controlled play from the start in a 44-7 victory over visiting Lovejoy, building a 41-0 halftime lead before coasting through the final two quarters with a running clock for their 12th straight postseason win. The two-time defending state champions advance to the quarterfinals for a 22nd straight season and play at Lee County next Friday in the quarterfinals for a rematch of last year’s state finals. Lee outlasted Cambridge 42-39 in its second-round game.
Buford didn’t allow a Lovejoy first down until a pass interference play with less than four minutes left when its reserves were facing the Wildcats’ starters.
“Not really, I didn’t sense (looking ahead to Lee County) at all out of them this week,” said Buford’s Bryant Appling, who hasn’t lost a playoff game in three seasons as head coach. “It was a short week with a Saturday game last week and getting back going so fast, they were just worried more about day to day. We were doing a lot more recovery stuff just because we worried about not having that extra day. Any time they probably thought about next week we had them in the ice bath or something like that. They did good.”
Buford (11-1) held Lovejoy (5-5) without a first down in the first half, limiting the visitors to 32 yards (28 rushing, four passing).
The Wolves needed three plays to take a lead on Victor Venn’s 57-yard touchdown run, which was followed by a Malik Spencer two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead. A Lovejoy snap out of the end zone on a punt after the next possession made it 10-0.
Another special teams play then made it 17-0 when Spencer blocked a punt and K.J. Bolden recovered it in the end zone. Alejandro Mata tacked on a 49-yard field goal late in the first quarter for a 20-0 lead.
“I knew that was something we could take advantage of was special teams and our kids did a good job listening to it all week and just being ready to make a play on punt,” Appling said.
Buford threw back-to-back TD passes in the second quarter — a 26-yarder from Dylan Wittke to Bolden and a 30-yarder from Ashton Daniels to Isaiah Bond — for a 34-0 edge. After Bryson Banks made a big tackle on a Lovejoy fake punt, Buford took advantage with a Daniels 7-yard TD pass to Tobi Olawole for the half’s final score.
Daniels was 6 of 7 passing for 97 yards in the half, and Wittke was 5 of 6 for 52 yards.
Buford rested its starters in the second half, but still went up 44-0 on Mario Ventura’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter. Lovejoy, taking advantage of the late pass interference penalty for its initial first down, got a 39-yard TD pass from Stephin Craig to Trevon Kinchen with 2:21 remaining.
Buford held Lovejoy to 79 yards and two first downs.
“Our offense did a great job moving the ball and defense did a good job stopping them,” Appling said. “I’m just proud of where these guys have come from. Nowhere near a perfect game just yet. I think we’ve still got a chance to improve and we’re improving each week. I’m proud of them.”
BUFORD 44, LOVEJOY 7
Lovejoy 0 0 0 7 — 7
Buford 20 21 3 0 — 44
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: Victor Venn 57 run (Malik Spencer run) 11:04
Buford: Safety, punt snap out of end zone, 8:49
Buford: K.J. Bolden blocked punt recovery in end zone, 5:10
Buford: Alejandro Mata 49 FG, :16
SECOND QUARTER
Buford: Bolden 26 pass from Dylan Wittke (Mata kick) 8:58
Buford: Isaiah Bond 30 pass from Ashton Daniels (Mata kick) 6:38
Buford: Tobi Olawole 7 pass from Daniels (Mata kick) 1:28
THIRD QUARTER
Buford: Mario Ventura 33 FG, :25
FOURTH QUARTER
Lovejoy: Trevon Kinchen 39 pass from Stephin Craig (kick good) 2:21
