BUFORD – Even a team as experienced in winning championships like Buford's football team is sometimes in need of a reminder or two.
The Wolves got a one after nearly letting a three-touchdown lead slip away in the first half of their first-round Class AAAAAA state playoff game against Kell.
Fortunately, the lesson hit home for the two-time defending state champions, and led to a dominant second half in which they played traditional Buford football to pull away for a 38-14 victory Saturday night at Tom Riden Stadium.
C.J. Clinkscales (13 car., 123 yards, TD) and Victor Venn (15-89, 3 TDs) led a Buford (10-1) ground attack that chewed up 280 of the team's 336 yards of total offense.
Meanwhile, the defense allowed Kell (4-7) 162 total yards, though 114 of them came on two plays in the first half, both of which wound up as touchdowns.
The Wolves clamped down to stifle the Longhorns for minus-11 yard in the final 24 minutes on the strength of a line led by Eddrick Houston, who tallied two sacks for 21 yards in losses, and a secondary paced by K.J. Bolden, who came up with an interception.
The most important thing, as far as Buford coach Bryant Appling is concerned, is that the Wolves learned their lesson in time to reverse what could've been a disastrous second quarter to advance to next week's second round, where they will host Lovejoy at Tom Riden Stadium.
“If you're going to be a good team, you're going to learn from your mistakes,” Appling said. “I believe our mistakes in that situation were we got three straight drive with points on offense, and we kind of stepped back and figured we had them. So we didn't get the supreme effort like we should. … I think we got comfortable.
“I do think it's a learning experience. It's probably going to help us. Every game in, hopefully, a 15-game season, it's not going to be perfect. You've just got to go one at a time. This one wasn't perfect, but there are ways we can learn from it.”
Buford started out the game as dominant as it had been most of the season, with the defense providing short field and the offense powering the ball into the end zone.
After stopping Kell on downs just past midfield on the game's first series, the Wolves needed just four plays to go the required 52 yards, with Clinkscales taking it in from 3 yards out for a quick 7-0 lead just 3:50 after the opening kickoff.
The defense then forced Kell into poor field position on the next two series, resulting in Buford taking possession at the Longhorns' 40- and 39-yard lines.
The offense then did its thing, with Venn scoring from 2 yards out at the 3:30 mark of the opening frame and Christian Butler powering his way to a 1-yard TD with 10:23 left in the first half to give the Wolves a seemingly-commanding 21-0 lead.
But Kell managed to pull itself back into the game with a pair of big plays from Ryan Barrett.
The junior running back first snuck behind the Buford secondary and received a strike in stride from Davion Hampton for a 49-yard TD to get the Longhorns on the board at 21-7 with 9:49 left in the half.
Then two plays after the Wolves turned the all over on downs on the Kell 29, Barrett was at it again, this time taking a handoff and bursting up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown run to pull the Longhorns to within 21-14 with 6:56 left in the half.
The score stayed there after two unsuccessful offensive possessions by Buford, and the Wolves knew they would have to regain control in the second half.
They did just that on the opening possession of the third quarter, grinding out 59 yards in 14 plays and draining 5:42 off the clock, converting on two third-down and one fourth-down situation in the process.
Venn finished the drive with a 13-yard TD run to stretch the lead to 28-14 with 6:09 left in the third quarter.
“I think everybody started trusting each other,” said Clinkscales, who contributed 33 yards on four carries on the drive. “I put my trust on the O-line. They made the holes. They made everything go. You can never got too comfortable. We've just got to fight and can't take our foot off the gas. It's going to be hard road to state, but we're going to do (well).”
A quick three-and-out by the defense and a short Kell punt into the wind later, Buford had the ball deep in Longhorns territory again at the 40.
It took just four plays for Venn to find the end zone again for the third time on the night, this time from 17 yards out and the Wolves led 35-14 with 2:59 left in the period.
From there, the defense fully applied its vise-like grip, allowing Kell just 12 offensive snaps and no first downs on four second-half possessions.
Alejandro Mata eventually extended the lead to 38-14 with a 37-yard field goal with 10:47 to play, and Houston, Japhet Mubenga and Zach Sipe each added a sack to apply the exclamation point.
“We came out hitting more and trying to go by the key the coaches were telling us (in the second half),” Houston said. “We had to focus up after giving up big plays over and over (in the first half). We'll go back in practice, we're going to go through everything and we'll get it done.”
BUFORD 38, KELL 14
Kell 0 14 0 0 – 14
Buford 14 7 14 3 – 38
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: C.J. Clinkscales 2 run (Alejandro Mata kick), 8:10
Buford: Victor Venn 3 run (Mata kick), 3:30
SECOND QUARTER
Buford: Christian Butler 1 run (Mata kick), 10:23
Kell: Ryan Barrett 49 pass from Davion Hampton (Christian Hogg kick), 9:49
Kell: Barrett 65 run (Hogg kick), 6:34
THIRD QUARTER
Buford: Venn 13 run (Mata kick), 6:09
Buford: Venn 17 run (Mata kick), 2:59
FOURTH QUARTER
Buford: Mata 37 FG 10:47
Kell Buf
First Downs 5 20
Rushes-Yards 21-106 57-280
Passing Yards 56 56
Comp.-Att.-INT 3-9-1 6-10-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 13-102 11-100
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Kell – Barrett 10-111, Charles McCartherens 1-6, Justin Mitchell 2-5, Ayden Jackson 1-5, Hampton 8-(-21). Buford – Clinks
Passing: Kell – Hampton 3-8-0, 56; McCartherens 0-1-1, 0. Buford – Daniels 6-10-0, 56.cales 13-123, Venn 15-89, Butler 9-40, Justin Baker 3-35, Eli Parks 3-11, Ryan McKinnis 2-9, Isaiah Bond 1-6, Dylan Wittke 3-4, Kobi Blackwell 1-3, TEAM 1-(-3), Sterling Carter 1-(-5), Ashton Daniels 5-(-17).
Receiving: Kell – Barrett 2-52, Darius Dye 1-4. Buford – K.J. Bolden 3-19, Bond 2-27, Jordan Allen 1-10.
