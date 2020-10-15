Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 3-1, 1-0 region
Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 51-0
Habersham Central Raiders (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Benji Harrison
Record: 3-2, 1-0 region
Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow 27-21
Since a season-opening stumble against North Cobb, Buford has won three straight games in lopsided fashion, outscoring opponents 137-6 in that stretch. The latest performance was complete, a 51-0 dismantling of Central Gwinnett in the Wolves’ inaugural 8-AAAAAA game.
T.J. Lowe (92 percent blocking grade, eight knockdown blocks) set the tone and paved the way for big games from running backs Gabe Ervin Jr. (10 rushes for 178 yards, two touchdowns) and Victor Venn (nine rushes for 142 yards, two TDs). Kicker Alejandro Mata also provided a highlight play with his 48-yard field goal.
Buford’s defense also continues to play at a high level. The top performers last week included Tommy Beuglas (six tackles, one for loss, three quarterback pressures), Malik Spencer (four tackles, one blocked punt), Amari Wansley (six tackles, one QB pressure) and Brett Rogers (three tackles, one for loss, two QB pressures).
Habersham Central enters Friday’s game with momentum, too, after beating Winder-Barrow in its region opener.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Habersham won 25-14 in 1983
Location: Habersham Central High School
