Caroline Stanton.JPG

Caroline Stanton

COLUMBUS — Both Buford and North Gwinnett advanced in the winner’s bracket after Wednesday’s first day of Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight softball in Columbus.

Buford cruised past Parkview 9-1 in an all-Gwinnett opener, while North edged North Paulding 3-2. The two Gwinnett teams advance to opposite winner’s bracket games Thursday, both at 3 p.m. — Buford faces East Coweta and North faces Hillgrove.

