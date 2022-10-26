COLUMBUS — Both Buford and North Gwinnett advanced in the winner’s bracket after Wednesday’s first day of Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight softball in Columbus.
Buford cruised past Parkview 9-1 in an all-Gwinnett opener, while North edged North Paulding 3-2. The two Gwinnett teams advance to opposite winner’s bracket games Thursday, both at 3 p.m. — Buford faces East Coweta and North faces Hillgrove.
Caroline Stanton (10-0) was the winning pitcher for Buford — she struck out six and gave up five hits in 4 1/3 innings — and also hit a two-run home run. Mackenzie Pickens (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs, home run), Tavye Borders (2-for-3, run) and Kylie Gower (1-for-3, two RBIs, run) also stood out for the Wolves (30-1). Olivia Duncan pitched the final 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit or a run.
B Queen went 2-for-3 to lead Parkview, and A Armstrong drove in the Panthers’ lone run.
North, the defending state champion, won in the eighth-inning on a walk-off hit by Amber Reed. The Bulldogs out-hit North Paulding 11-5 in the matchup.
