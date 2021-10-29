COLUMBUS — North Gwinnett and Wesleyan posted victories Friday to stay in the winner’s bracket, while Buford and Mill Creek also advanced to the Final Four of the state softball tournament.
North routed Milton 10-0, its second straight lopsided win, to set up an 11 a.m. matchup Saturday with East Coweta. The game is a rematch of last year’s state finals, won by East Coweta. The victor advances to the 3 p.m. state championship game, while the loser faces a 1 p.m. game to get into the finals.
North had 13 hits in the win, including three hits, a double and two RBIs from Amber Reed, also the winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout over 6 1/3 innings. Lily Runaas recorded the final two outs.
Mia Mitchell had two hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Savannah Hardy contributed two hits.
Mill Creek won both of its games Friday — 8-5 over Colquitt County and 7-2 over Lambert — to avoid elimination. The Hawks play Cherokee at 11 a.m. in another elimination game with the winner facing the North-East Coweta loser at 1 p.m.
Wesleyan stayed perfect with 3-0 win over Tattnall Square to reach the Class A Private Final Four. Ryley Kutter, on her birthday, pitched a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and also was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Marjee Williams had an important, two-out RBI single, and Lily Nydam delivered a two-run single in seventh inning for the Wolves, who also got contributions from Macey Cintron (double), Anna-Sophia Pinson (single), Sarah Wren (single), Jessica Nolan (run) and Francesca Salmieri (run).
Wesleyan faces George Walton Saturday at 9 a.m. for a spot in the 3 p.m. finals. The loser drops into a 1 p.m. play-in game for the finals against the winner of Tattnall and Eagle’s Landing Christian.
Buford remained alive in the AAAAAA bracket with wins over Creekview (2-1) and Sequoyah (6-4) on Friday. The Wolves, in the Final Four for the 17th straight season, play Pope at 11 a.m. Saturday in an elimination game. The winner faces the Lassiter-River Ridge loser for a spot in the title game.
Buford trailed 1-0 in the Creekview game until the fifth inning when Taylor Malvin and Adriana Martinez had RBI singles. Martinez finished 2-for-3.
Dacula went 0-2 in the AAAAAA bracket, following up a 4-3 Thursday night loss to Sequoyah with a 12-9 loss to Pope on Friday.
