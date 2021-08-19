Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
2020 record: 13-1
Last week: Season opener
North Cobb Warriors (3-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Shane Queen
2020 record: 10-2
Last week: Season opener
Openers don’t always bring extra motivation, but Friday’s game does for Buford, which suffered its only 2020 loss to North Cobb in the season opener. The 28-14 defeat didn’t derail the Wolves, who rebounded to win 13 straight games on the way to the Class AAAAAA state championship. North Cobb used the opening win to springboard to a region title and an eventual trip to the second round of the playoffs, where it lost to Lowndes.
The two teams face off again Friday in the Corky Kell Classic with the Wolves hoping to avenge their last loss.
“Dealing with kids it always is (motivation from last year’s loss),” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. “But we don’t talk about it. We don’t put the score on the weight room wall or anything. But it’s always going to be in the back of their mind. As good as that season was, I wouldn’t change that night (of the North Cobb loss) for the world. It made us a different team.”
Speaking of a different team, Buford will encounter a much different North Cobb team thanks to an influx of high-profile transfers from another Gwinnett school, Brookwood. Wide receivers Denylon Morrissette (Georgia commit) and Sam Mbake (offers from Florida, Georgia, LSU, others) and defensive backs Andre Stewart (Kentucky commit) and Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Georgia commit) all transferred from Brookwood to North Cobb in the offseason.
“(North Cobb) had good players before those guys got there,” Appling said.
The most noteworthy returning player is quarterback Malachi Singleton, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior who also sports a Georgia offer. The dual threat threw for nearly 1,700 yards as a sophomore and also rushed for more than 1,000.
Buford doesn’t lack for talent, either.
Offensively, the Wolves have Stanford commit Ashton Daniels back at quarterback, as well as two top running backs in Victor Venn (Colorado) and C.J. Clinkscales (Boston College). Florida-bound Isaiah Bond and Alabama-bound Jake Pope, also key players in the secondary, are playmakers at wideout. The defense also includes linebackers V.J. Payne (Boston College), Malik Spencer (Michigan State) and Aubrey Smith (Power Five prospect) in front of a deep secondary.
Buford scrimmaged a talented Cedar Grove team to prep for the opener, and the results were promising.
“I was really, really pleased with where we were (in the scrimmage), it was only our fourth day total in pads,” Appling said.
When: Friday, 8:30 p.m.
TV: PeachtreeTV
Last meeting: North Cobb won 28-14 last year
Location: North Cobb High School
