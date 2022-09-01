North Cobb Warriors (5-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Shane Queen
Record: 1-0
Last week: Had a bye
Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 2-0
Last week: Beat Mallard Creek (N.C.) 56-7
The deciding clash between state powers Buford and North Cobb is one of the top high school football games in Georgia on Friday. Peachtree TV will be at Tom Riden Stadium to broadcast the showdown live.
Though in different classifications the past two years, the teams met in season openers in both 2020 (a 28-14 North Cobb win) and in 2021 (a 35-27 Buford win). With Buford’s move up a classification this season, both are in Class AAAAAAA. MaxPreps has Buford as No. 1 in Georgia (as well as a top-10 team nationally in multiple polls) and North Cobb at No. 4.
North Cobb, off last week after beating Westlake 21-17 in the season opener, is led by senior quarterback Malachi Singleton, an Arkansas commitment. Running back Ben Hall, a bruising 5-foot-10, 225-pounder, is a Michigan commitment, and part of a 1-2 punch at running back with David Mbadinga, a 5-7, 175-pound back who also has Power Five offers.
The Warriors also feature other top prospects like 6-4, 295-pound center Gabriel Fortson (Power Five offers), 6-5, 295-pound offensive tackle Robert Grigsby (North Carolina commit) and cornerback Quentin Ajiero (Duke commit).
“We respect them a lot,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said of North Cobb. “They beat us two years ago and we came back and beat them in a dogfight last year. They’re really well-coached. I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach (Shane) Queen. Me and him are friends and talk quite a lot, bounce things off each other. I think it’s going to be a really good game with two really well-coached teams and talented teams.”
Buford, on a run of three straight state titles, has impressed through two games, including a 38-7 win over two-time defending Alabama state champion Thompson in the opener. The Wolves routed another out-of-state foe, Mallard Creek (N.C.), 56-7 last week.
The Buford defense gave up just one late score to Mallard Creek, and that came on a 1-yard drive after an offensive fumble. Alijah Williams (four tackles, two for losses, one QB pressure) and Jack Damron (four tackles, two for losses, one deflected pass) led the defense last week.
Virginia Tech commit Dylan Wittke (6 of 7 passing for 152 yards, two TDs), Alabama commit Justice Haynes (10 rushes for 73 yards, TD, three catches for 75 yards, TD) and highly ranked junior K.J. Bolden (two catches for 66 yards) stood out on offense in the win over Mallard Creek.
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
TV: Peachtree TV
Last meeting: Buford won 35-27 last year
Location: Tom Riden Stadium, Buford
