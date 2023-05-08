University of Georgia pitcher Jarvis Evans has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Buford native posted a pair of stellar performances, including a win over No. 18 Tennessee Saturday as the Bulldogs would go on to claim the series. When starter Charlie Goldstein left the game due to injury after facing the first batter of the game, Evans stepped up and delivered 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts, both career-highs. He led the Bulldogs to a 3-1 victory and snapped Tennessee’s nine-game winning streak. Evans earned the win, his second over a top 20 SEC ranked opponent this season. UT was averaging 12 runs a game during their streak.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.