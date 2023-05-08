University of Georgia pitcher Jarvis Evans has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Buford native posted a pair of stellar performances, including a win over No. 18 Tennessee Saturday as the Bulldogs would go on to claim the series. When starter Charlie Goldstein left the game due to injury after facing the first batter of the game, Evans stepped up and delivered 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts, both career-highs. He led the Bulldogs to a 3-1 victory and snapped Tennessee’s nine-game winning streak. Evans earned the win, his second over a top 20 SEC ranked opponent this season. UT was averaging 12 runs a game during their streak.
For Evans, it was his second appearance of the week after making his first career start last Tuesday against Kennesaw State. He provided 3 2/3 innings and struck out a then career-high six. He got a no-decision as Georgia eventually won 10-9.
For the week, Evans went 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA, pitching nine innings with three walks and 13 strikeouts while allowing three runs on five hits.
Evans is 2-0 this season with a 4.80 ERA in eight appearances, including one start. In 15 innings, he has 19 strikeouts and just five walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.