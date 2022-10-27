Another week, another new neighboring rivalry game for Buford, which faces Mountain View for the first time in varsity football Friday. It is the first game in a brutal two-week span for Mountain View, which faces the region’s two nationally ranked teams, Buford and Mill Creek, back-to-back for the final two weeks of the regular season.
That said, the Bears enter on a high note. They have won four of five, and have won two of three in region play. They rode the ground game to a win over Central Gwinnett last week as Matthew Haber rushed 25 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns behind a line led by Blessing Kuanda (88 percent blocking grade, six knockdown blocks) and Gemyel Allen (92 percent blocking grade, nine knockdown blocks).
The Mountain View defense held Central to six points from stellar efforts from players like Jabari Spencer (13 tackles, one sack, three third-down stops), Maurice Mills (five tackles, one blocked punt, one QB knockdown, two QB pressures) and Santana Banner (eight tackles, two for losses, one interception, one third-down stop). Kicker Nick Razetto was 2-for-2 on field goals (40 and 38 yards) and was 2-for-2 on PATs.
Buford avoided a letdown last week after an emotional win over Mill Creek on Oct. 14, routing Dacula 50-7. In limited action, Justice Haynes rushed eight times for 77 yards, Dylan Wittke was 9 of 13 passing for 93 yards and a TD and K.J. Bolden had five catches for 66 yards and a TD.
Cannon Goldin (three tackles, 2 1/2 sacks), Alijah Williams (eight tackles, two for losses, one QB pressure), Mantrez Walker (eight tackles, one for loss) and Cole Taylor (one caused fumble, one fumble return for TD) also played well in last week’s Buford win.
