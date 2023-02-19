In most of the Georgia High School Association’s classifications, the team point total put forth by Buford and Mill Creek would’ve been good enough to win the state title at the 2023 traditional wrestling tournament.
Unfortunately for the Wolves and Hawks, they happen to reside in Class AAAAAAA, domain to Camden County, which claimed its seventh straight team title in the state’s largest classification and ninth straight overall Saturday at the Macon Centreplex.
The Wildcats piled up 233 team points with state placers in all 14 weight classes, including three state champions, to edge the Wolves, which finished as runner up with 219 points behind 11 state placers and two state champions — Drew Gorman (50-1), who pinned Parkview’s to win the individual title at 136 pounds, and Gavin Pope (50-11), who outpointed North Paulding’s Josh Denson for a 5-4 decision to win the title at 144.
Meanwhile, Mill Creek’s total of 158.5 – paced by state champions Antonio Mills (46-1) at 113, Blue Stiffler (34-6) at 126, Amantee Mills (48-2) at 132 and Dominic Bambinelli (50-0) at 165 and three other state placers – was good enough for third place, the highest placing for the Hawks.
Despite coming up just short of the team title with such a strong showing, Buford coach Tom Beuglas has no complaints about the result, or with the way his Wolves wrestled this weekend.
“You know, Camden hadn’t lost in eight years (coming into the weekend),” Beuglas observed. “We know how good they are. Honestly, our guys, for the most part, did about as good as they could do. We scored 219 points. In (nearly) any other division or any other state, that wins the tournament. (Camden) just happened to score (14) more than us.
“The wrestling in Georgia just keeps getting better and better. We had eight in the finals and didn’t win (the team title). That’s ridiculous. All 14 of (Camden’s) kids placed in the top five. We had a lead after (Friday), but we only had three guys wrestling in wrestleback (Saturday), and they had 10, and won almost all of them. They’re just excellent. … And the same thing with Mill Creek. If they were in any other (classification), they probably would’ve won walking away. … It just shows how good all three programs are.”
Mill Creek coach Nathan White expressed similar sentiments about his team’s historic finish, which continues a strong set of showings on the state level that started last season.
“Last year, when we took fourth in state duals, was the first time we ever placed at state duals,” White said. “This year, we came back and took third at state duals, but coming back to state traditional, this is the first time we’ve been able to put it together with the individuals and finish with a trophy in the individual tournament.
“I love team accomplishments, but it’s always really cool to have some of these individuals to come in and accomplish some of these goals they’ve been working really hard on all season. Last year was my first year having a state champ since coming to Mill Creek with Dominic Bambinelli. So to come back a trio of other guys with (him) … it was just a lot of fun. And other guys who didn’t win had a great tournament, too.”
Two other Gwinnett teams placed in the top 10 of the team standings, with North Gwinnett placing ninth with 49.5 points, led by three state placers, and Brookwood taking 10th at 46.5 points behind three state placers.
In Class AAA, Wesleyan scored 54.5 points to place 12th in the team standings with a trio of state placers, led by state runners-up Jake Neu at 165 pounds and Trent DeBow at 190.
In the girls division, Norcross’ Stephanie Gonzalez Galvan was the only Gwinnett County wrestler to reach the finals before finishing as state runner up at 235.
WRESTLING
Gwinnett County State Placers
FIRST PLACE
Dominic Bambinelli, Mill Creek, 165 (AAAAAAA)
Drew Gorman, Buford, 138 (AAAAAAA)
Amantee Mills, Mill Creek, 132 (AAAAAAA)
Antonio Mills, Mill Creek, 113 (AAAAAAA)
Gavin Pope, Buford, 144 (AAAAAAA)
Blue Stiffler, Mill Creek, 126 (AAAAAAA)
SECOND PLACE
D.J. Clarke, Buford, 106 (AAAAAAA)
Trent DeBow, Wesleyan, 190 (AAA)
Antoine Glasgow, Parkview, 138 (AAAAAAA)
Rylan Ibold, Buford, 113 (AAAAAAA)
Maddox McArthur, Buford, 126 (AAAAAAA)
Conor McCloskey, Buford, 175 (AAAAAAA)
Jake Neu, Wesleyan, 165 (AAA)
Tyler Ramos, Lanier, 113 (AAAAAA)
Aaron Riner, Buford, 190 (AAAAAAA)
Grayson Santee, Buford, 165 (AAAAAAA)
THIRD PLACE
Banks Bitterman, Mill Creek, 144 (AAAAAAA)
J.T. McCullough, Buford, 150 (AAAAAAA)
Nicolas Owens, North Gwinnett, 106 (AAAAAAA)
Logan Weaver, North Gwinnett, 138 (AAAAAAA)
FOURTH PLACE
Gilbert Balbuena, Brookwood, 113 (AAAAAAA)
Ty Gentry, Buford, 120 (AAAAAAA)
Jaheim Mills, Mill Creek, 157 (AAAAAAA)
Ronan Sherwood, North Gwinnett, 175 (AAAAAAA)
Tyson Wilson, Peachtree Ridge, 138 (AAAAAAA)
FIFTH PLACE
Jackson Douglas, Wesleyan, 132 (AAA)
Lex Hennebaul, Mountain View, 215 (AAAAAAA)
Kenneth Jett, Brookwood, 120 (AAAAAAA)
Sha’Kwan McKnight, Norcross, 285 (AAAAAAA)
Teequavius Mills, Mill Creek, 106 (AAAAAAA)
Ethan Ross, Dacula, 126 (AAAAAAA)
Tracy Wright, Archer, 190 (AAAAAAA)
SIXTH PLACE
Jacob Chan, Brookwood, 106 (AAAAAAA)
Virgil Heath, Brookwood, 175 (AAAAAAA)
Kieron McCormack, Buford, 132 (AAAAAAA)
Sam Rwibuka, Archer, 285 (AAAAAAA)
