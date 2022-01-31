urgent Buford lineman Jackson Favors commits to Mercer From Staff Reports Jan 31, 2022 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jackson Favors Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buford senior Jackson Favors committed Monday to the Mercer University football program. Favors, an offensive lineman, helped the Wolves to state titles the past three seasons. He was a first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAA selection as a senior. Recommended for you +6 PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 31 Photos of dogs and cats up for adoption at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter for the week of Jan. 31, 2022. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. More Headlines Buford lineman Jackson Favors commits to Mercer Collins Hill's Aaron Horton chooses Virginia Military Institute North Gwinnett's Cade Funderburk commits to Samford North Gwinnett's Liam Glass to play for Birmingham-Southern 